

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) said that pivotal phase 3 SIERRA trial data showed 100% bone marrow transplant engraftment in patients treated with Iomab-B.



The company presented data at the 2021 Virtual SNMMI Conference, which was being held virtually from June 11th - 14th.



The SIERRA trial is the randomized Phase 3 trial to offer potentially curative BMT as an option for patients with active, relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) age 55 and above, a patient population not considered eligible for BMT with standard non-targeted conditioning regimens.



With consistently strong engraftment data through 75% of patient enrollment, the company believes Iomab-B has the potential to unlock a paradigm shift in the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory AML.



