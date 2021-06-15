

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transportation solution provider Wabtec Corp. (WAB) and automaker General Motors Co. (GM) announced Tuesday they will collaborate to develop and commercialize GM's Ultium battery technology and HYDROTEC hydrogen fuel cell systems for Wabtec locomotives.



Wabtec and GM signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding to advance the two companies' shared vision of a zero emissions future in transportation.



Wabtec's FLXdrive locomotive, the world's first 100-percent battery powered locomotive, has proven its potential to slash carbon emissions by up to 30 percent when operating at 6 MWh.



By working with GM on Ultium battery and HYDROTEC hydrogen fuel cell technologies, Webtec can accelerate the rail industry's path to decarbonization and pathway to zero-emission locomotives by leveraging these two important propulsion technologies.



GM's Ultium battery technology is anticipated to provide the flexibility, efficiency, power and reliability needed for rail. Ultium Cells LLC, GM's joint venture with LG Energy Solution, is currently constructing battery cell plants in Ohio and Tennessee.



GM's HYDROTEC hydrogen fuel cell power cubes are compact and easy to package and can be used in a wide range of applications, including locomotives. HYDROTEC fuel cell systems will be assembled by Brownstown, Michigan-based Fuel Cell Systems Manufacturing LLC, the manufacturing joint venture between General Motors and Honda.



