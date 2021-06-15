

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK) raised its earnings forecast for the financial year 2021 citing the better-than-recently-expected earnings situation, above all in the trading business unit.



The company now anticipates a pre-tax profit to be between 400 million euros and 600 million euros compared to the prior outlook of 300 million euros - 400 million euros.



After an encouraging start to the year, accompanied by a dynamic increase in rolled steel prices, the European steel market continued its uptrend in the months that followed, the company said in a statement.



