

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Monday reached the grim milestone of losing 600,000 lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



US President Joe Biden, who is in Europe to attend a series of international summits, offered tributes to the American victims of the deadly virus.



'My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one. I know that black hole that seems to consume you, that fills up your chest when you lose someone that's close to you that you adored,' he said at a news conference at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels after attending the NATO Summit.



'We've made enormous progress in the United States. Much of the country is returning to normal, and our economic growth is leading the world, and the number of cases and deaths are dropping dramatically. But there's still too many lives being lost,' he told reporters.



205 new deaths were reported on Monday. The daily death rate is lower than the 7-day average of 339.



The coronavirus pandemic turned most deadly in the United States than in any other country in the world.



10010 new cases on the same day took the national total to 34,335,239. This is less than the current weekly average of 14020.



North Carolina reported the most number of cases - 1,136 - and deaths - 24 - among U.S. states.



A total of 28,436,981 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



California, which was the first U.S. state to shut down due to Covid-19, lifted most of its pandemic restrictions on Tuesday.



Californians will be exempted from capacity limits and physical distancing. Mask requirements will not be made mandatory for those who were vaccinated.



