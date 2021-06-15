

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels are available to listeners in more than 170 countries and regions on Apple devices running iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, and macOS 11.4 or later, the tech giant said in a statement.



Thousands of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels from the world's best audio creators, including the Los Angeles Times, Luminary, NPR, Pushkin Industries, and QCODE, are available Tuesday, with more launching every week.



Apple said that customers can play subscription content on Apple Watch with watchOS 7.5 or later, on Apple TV with tvOS 14.6 or later, and with HomePod, HomePod mini, and CarPlay.



Pricing for each subscription is set by creators and starts at $0.49 per month.



Apple stated that its podcasts subscriptions can be purchased and gifted using Apple Gift Card. Apple Card customers receive 3 percent Daily Cash with each Apple Podcasts Subscription and can view itemized receipts for each Apple Podcasts Subscription in the Wallet app.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de