

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $4.03 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $3.12 billion, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.52 billion or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $11.23 billion from $10.44 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.52 Bln. vs. $3.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $11.23 Bln vs. $10.44 Bln last year.



