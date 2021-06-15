

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $949.25 million, or $5.13 per share. This compares with $460.40 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $955.44 million or $5.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $2.33 billion from $1.81 billion last year.



H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $955.44 Mln. vs. $583.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.16 vs. $3.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.13 -Revenue (Q4): $2.33 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.



