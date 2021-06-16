

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are predicted to jump 26.6 percent on year after rising 12.8 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 51.3 percent after gaining 38.0 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 91.2 billion yen following the 255.3 billion yen surplus a month earlier.



Japan also will see April numbers for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.7 percent on month and 8.0 percent on year. That follows the 3.7 percent monthly increase and the 2.0 percent yearly contraction in March.



Australia will see May results for the leading economic index from Westpac; in April, the index was up 0.2 percent on month.



New Zealand will release Q1 data for current account, with forecasts calling for a deficit of NZ$2.23 billion following the NZ$2.695 billion shortfall in the previous three months.



