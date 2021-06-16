

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 802.9 billion yen.



That missed expectations for an increase of 2.7 percent and was down from 3.7 percent in March.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders gained 6.5 percent - again missing expectations for 8.0 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan jumped 18.2 percent on month and 19.5 percent on year in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

