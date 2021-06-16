

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 50 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,560-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies were tempered by support from the oil stocks.



For the day, the index lost 33.19 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 3,556.56 after trading between 3,547.19 and 3,592.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 20.02 points or 0.83 percent to end at 2,387.91.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.58 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.32 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 0.89 percent, China Merchants Bank tanked 2.72 percent, Bank of Communications skidded 1.02 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.09 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 6.18 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plummeted 6.42 percent, Yanzhou Coal jumped 1.81 percent, PetroChina perked 0.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.43 percent, Baoshan Iron surrendered 2.99 percent, Gemdale declined 1.32 percent, Poly Developments retreated 2.98 percent, China Vanke sank 2.10 percent and China Fortune Land cratered 3.71 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.



The Dow shed 94.42 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 34,299.33, while the NASDAQ dropped 101.29 points or 0.71 percent to end at 14,072.86 and the S&P 500 fell 8.56 points or 0.20 percent to close at 4,246.59.



The selling pressure on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today.



The two-day Fed meeting that began today is not likely to result in any changes to monetary policy, but the central bank could signal that it is beginning to think about scaling back its asset purchases.



The Fed announcement on Wednesday is likely to acknowledge the recent increase in inflation, which was highlighted by Tuesday's Labor Department report showing record annual producer price growth.



In other economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled by more than expected in May, while the Fed said industrial production increased more than expected last month.



Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, with traders betting on hopes demand for oil will see a significant increase in the second of this year amid signs of a strong economic rebound from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.24 or 1.8 percent at $72.12 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than years.



