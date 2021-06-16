

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said that its shareholders approved all proposals the company's Management put to vote at the company's virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 with the required majority.



All actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by the Annual General Meeting 2021 for the fiscal year 2020.



In addition, the shareholders confirmed the appointment of Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftspr?fungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as auditors for the fiscal year 2021.



The Annual General Meeting also elected a new member of the Supervisory Board. Effective immediately, Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort will become a new member of the Supervisory Board of Evotec.



The long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr Wolfgang Plischke, resigned from his office for personal reasons. The former vice chairperson Iris L?w-Friedrich will initially become the new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.



The shareholders approved with the required majority the cancellation of the authorized Capital 2017 and the creation of a new authorised capital in the amount of 20% of the Company's share capital with the possibility to exclude shareholders' subscription rights.



The new remuneration systems of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were also approved.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EVOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de