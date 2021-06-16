

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said phase 3 RECOVERY trial has shown that in patients who had not made their own antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, treating them with REGEN-COV antibodies dramatically reduced their risk of dying or being on a ventilator, and also shortened how many days they remained in the hospital.



The UK RECOVERY trial found that adding investigational REGEN-COV to usual care reduced the risk of death by 20% in patients who had not mounted a natural antibody response on their own against SARS-CoV-2, compared to usual care on its own. 24% of patients in the REGEN-COV group died versus 30% in the usual care group by day 28.



Regeneron said it is in discussions with the FDA to expand the current EUA to other populations, including the prevention and hospitalized patient settings. Later this summer, Regeneron expects to submit a full Biologics License Application (BLA) for REGEN-COV.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de