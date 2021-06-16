

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for May. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 1.8 percent from 1.5 percent in April. Output price inflation is seen at 4.5 percent versus 3.9 percent in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against the euro, but rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 155.08 against the yen, 1.4090 against the greenback, 0.8609 against the euro and 1.2659 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



