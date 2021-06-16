

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German IT service provider q.beyond AG (QSCGF.PK), formerly known as QSC AG, Wednesday said it is acquiring Augsburg-based modern workplace specialist datac Kommunikationssysteme GmbH.



Datac develops and currently supervises end-to-end solutions for the digitalised world of work for more than 700 SME customers. It has more than 50 IT specialists, including numerous Microsoft-certified experts, at its two locations in Augsburg and Düsseldorf. In 2020, the company generated revenues of around 6.5 million euros.



With the acquisition, q.beyond is extending its existing expertise in digital workplaces. It is expected that datac's expertise will open up new growth opportunities for q.beyond in its Microsoft business.



The two companies already manage a combined total of more than 150,000 digital workplaces. The companies intend to expand their sales activities and provide customers with all-round support in digitalising their workplaces.



q.beyond's CEO, Jürgen Hermann, said, 'The digital workplace is the mainstay of modern mobile offices and therefore a key aspect of any digital transformation. Demand for these solutions received an additional boost from the pandemic and the resultant need for companies to provide their staff with suitable tools to work from home.'



q.beyond said all acquisitions help it to tap additional medium-term growth potential. Driven by double-digit revenue growth, the company intends to increase its revenues to 200 million euros by 2022 and then post an EBITDA margin of more than 10% and a sustainably positive free cash flow.



