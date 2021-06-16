

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini said that it has signed a multi-year contract extension with Equinor in Norway.



As part of the agreement, Capgemini will continue to support Equinor's digitalization and modernization of its business systems, processes and ways of working, enabled through a cloud-based operations model.



Capgemini was awarded the extension because of its strong delivery performance through a robust, scalable global IT delivery model. Both Equinor and Capgemini will work closely together to unleash innovations and value-adding services over the coming years.



