

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - IT provider Bechtle AG (BC8G) Wednesday said it projects excellent outlook for the remainder of the year.



CEO Thomas Olemotz said, 'With a very successful first quarter under our belt, the rest of this year continues to look very bright for us.'



Bechtle AGM on Tuesday signed off on a dividend payout of 1.35 euros per no-par share, an increase of 12.5% compared to the previous year. The shareholders have received an annual dividend since the IPO in 2000. The other points on the agenda were also signed off on by the majority.



The AGM also signed off on the proposed increase in share capital from company funds by means of handing out free shares. The resolution is expected to be implemented in August after its entry in the German commercial register.



The company said its effect is comparable to a 3-to-1 stock split, as each Bechtle AG shareholder receives an additional two new bonus shares for each existing Bechtle share. The price of the Bechtle share will be divided by three accordingly, without impacting the real value of the share portfolio.



In Germany, Bechtle shares were trading at 153.95 euros, up 0.4 percent.



