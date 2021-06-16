

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech's producer prices increased in May, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index grew 5.1 year-on-year in May, following a 4.6 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 4.6 percent rise.



Prices for water supply gained 5.9 percent yearly in May and those for manufacturing products cost increased 6.3 percent.



Prices for mining and quarrying rose 0.3 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning gained by 0.3 percent.



Among the main industrial grouping, prices for intermediate goods increased 10.1 percent and those of energy accelerated 9.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in May. Economists had forecasted a 0.4 percent increase.



