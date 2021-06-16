

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday after Chinese factory output, investment growth and retail sales figures all missed expectations, due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in the country's southern export powerhouse of Guangdong.



As inflation concerns mount, investors look ahead to a key monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve later in the day for direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 6,642 after closing 0.4 percent higher the previous day.



Banks fell broadly, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all falling over 1 percent.



Capgemini shares were down 0.7 percent. The information technology company has signed a multi-year contract extension with Equinor in Norway.



As part of the agreement, Capgemini will continue to support Equinor's digitalization and modernization of its business systems, processes and ways of working, enabled through a cloud-based operations model.



