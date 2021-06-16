

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house price growth slowed in April for the first time since mid-2020, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.



Average house prices increased 8.9 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 9.9 percent rise in March. The rate of inflation slowed for the first time since July 2020.



The average house prices rose by GBP 20,000 from the last year to GBP 251,000 in April.



London continued to be the region with the lowest annual growth of 3.3 percent for the fifth consecutive month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices dropped 2.2 percent from March, when prices were up 2.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de