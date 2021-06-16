

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation remained stable in May, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in May, same as seen in April.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 5.9 percent yearly in May and those of transport grew 11.4 percent.



Prices for recreation and culture gained 1.9 percent and restaurants and hotels rose 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in May, after a 0.7 percent growth in the prior month.



