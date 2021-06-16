

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) and German insurer Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) announced Wednesday that Allianz Capital Partners, on behalf of Allianz insurance companies and the Allianz European Infrastructure Fund, will acquire a 10% stake in ATC Europe, joining CDPQ in a long-term strategic partnership with American Tower.



The transaction is valued at over 530 million euros, reinforcing a more than 8.8 billion euro enterprise value for ATC Europe. American Tower will retain managerial and operational control, as well as day-to-day oversight of ATC Europe, while Allianz will obtain seats on ATC Europe's Board of Directors, along with certain governance rights.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

