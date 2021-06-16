

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Israeli generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), announced Wednesday the U.S. launch of its generic version of once daily Soolantra (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea.



With nearly 550 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market. Currently, 1 in 11 generic prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. is filled with a Teva generic product.



Soolantra had annual sales of more than $115 million in the U.S., according to IQVIA data as of April 2021.



