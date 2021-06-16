

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Tuesday reported 12580 new coronavirus infections, taking the national total to 33,486,912. This is less than the 7-day average of 13747.



353 new deaths reported on the same day took the total COVID death toll in the country to 600,287. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 341.



California reported the most number of cases -1218, and most deaths - 55.



A total of 28,578,701 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the Delta variant of the coronavirus currently circulating in the United States as a 'variant of concern.'



The variant first reported in India, biologically known as B.1.617.2, accounts for nearly 10 percent of coronavirus cases in the country, according to the CDC.



The federal agency said almost 44 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against the killer virus.



A total of 311,474,931 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Reports quoting a European Union official said the bloc is expected to recommend lifting the ban on nonessential travel for visitors from the U.S. on Friday.



