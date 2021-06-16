

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln will debut its first fully electric car next year to coincide with its centenary.



Lincoln expects half of its global volume will be zero-emissions vehicles by mid-decade. It plans to electrify its portfolio of vehicles by 2030. It is part of the company's Ford+ plan and Ford Motor company's planned investment of more than $30 billion in electrification by 2025.



The new rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive battery electric flexible architecture will enable the company to deliver four new and distinct fully electric vehicles, Lincoln said in a statement.



Lincoln will also introduce new advanced driver-assist features called Lincoln ActiveGlide. The hands-free, semi-autonomous technology is designed for highway driving. It uses cameras, radar and driver monitoring technologies to allow a driver to operate hands-free on prequalified sections of divided highways called Hands-Free Blue Zones.



This summer, 2021 Lincoln Nautilus clients will receive their first software updates, including enhancements to their navigation system, Apple CarPlay and digital owner's manual.



A new update to the hands-free digital assistant Alexa arrives this fall, bringing the seamless operations that customers have come to expect with their personal and home devices.



