WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that May net income declined 7 percent to $341.1 million or $0.58 per share from $366.9 million or $0.62 per share in the prior-year month.



Meanwhile, net premiums written for the month grew 7 percent to $3.40 billion from $3.17 billion last year. Net premiums earned also increased 13 percent to $3.39 billion from last year's $2.99 billion.



