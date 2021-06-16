

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. housing starts, building permits and import and export prices for May will be issued at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback showed mixed trading versus its major opponents. While it rose against the euro, it fell against the rest of major opponents.



The greenback was worth 109.85 against the yen, 1.2127 against the euro, 1.4124 against the pound and 0.8984 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



