

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies (DELL) announced Wednesday the appointment of Chuck Whitten as its co-chief operating officer, effective August 16, 2021. Whitten joins Vice Chairman and co-COO Jeff Clarke and Chairman and CEO Michael Dell to lead Dell's next phase of growth. Whitten will report to the CEO.



Whitten has been an integral part of the team for a long time working across strategy, transformation and operations as the company's top advisor.



Whitten will join Dell from Bain & Co., where he spent the last 22 years with the last decade focused exclusively on the technology sector. Most importantly, Whitten worked alongside Dell leadership to help shape Dell's strategy and growth initiatives.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

