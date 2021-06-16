

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Criteo (CRTO) announced Tuesday that it has signed a three-year partnership with French food retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L).



Carrefour becomes the first European food retailer to use Criteo's new programmatic platform for retail media allowing Carrefour to market its inventories.



This solution is a cornerstone of Criteo's transformational strategy to cement its leadership in the Commerce Media space. Criteo's solutions will be offered to Carrefour's suppliers as part of its new service, Carrefour Links.



The agreement includes the deployment of the Criteo Retail Media platform in nine key countries for the Carrefour Group, starting with France where Criteo will be in charge of the exclusive commercialization of Retail Media inventory to advertisers and agencies.



Launched in 2020, Criteo's Retail Media platform is already proving popular with the largest players in the U.S. e-commerce market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARREFOUR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de