

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) said that it has formed government affairs advisory committee to provide a range of perspectives to the company's leaders on global governmental and political matters.



The advisory committee members will provide valuable advice and perspective as the company executes on Intel's products, platforms and IDM 2.0 strategy.



Eight committee advisors bring a variety of talent and experience to Intel in the form of global government and business leadership with expertise across the U.S., the EU and China.



The government affairs advisory committee will meet three times annually. Steven Rodgers, Intel's general counsel, will serve as the committee's executive manager.



The Government affairs committee advisors include Gregory Smith, who serves as the executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer at Boeing Co.; Jon Huntsman, who is vice chair of policy at Ford Motor Co.; Erich Clementi, who is deputy chairman of the supervisory board of E.ON; Michèle Flournoy, who is co-founder and managing partner of WestExec Advisors.



The Government affairs committee advisors also include Fred Kempe, who is president and CEO of the Atlantic Council; Robert Kimmitt, who is senior international counsel at the law firm of WilmerHale; Janet Napolitano, who is a professor of public policy and founder and faculty director of the Center for Security in Politics at the University of California, Berkeley; Yuanqing Yang, who is chairman and CEO of Lenovo Group.



Intel said it will continue to recruit members to the committee to include additional perspectives and expertise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de