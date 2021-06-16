

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines' (LUV) flights across the US got affected again for the second day in a row after computer issues continued into Tuesday afternoon.



'We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve,' the company tweeted just after 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. 'We will share more info soon.'



The airline blamed Tuesday's issues on 'intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity.' A company spokesperson said Southwest 'proactively canceled' about 500 flights due to the issues and was working with impacted customers on how to get them to their destinations.



Airline operations resumed shortly before 4 p.m., Southwest said in a statement.



Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines' flights were delayed for hours on Monday evening due to technical issue in a weather information system by a third-party weather data provider. The airline later resumed flight operations after solving the issue, but there were delays.



In a statement, the company said, 'We are beginning to resume flight operations after our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft.'



The airline asked customers to check Southwest.com for their flight status or to speak with a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent for further assistance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de