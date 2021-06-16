

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $831.36 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $517.41 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $6.43 billion from $5.29 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $831.36 Mln. vs. $517.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.65 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q2): $6.43 Bln vs. $5.29 Bln last year.



