

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release May figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.5 percent, with the addition of 30,000 jobs following the loss of 30,600 jobs in April. The participation rate is expected to tick up to 66.1 percent from 66.0 percent.



New Zealand will see Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on quarter and 0.9 percent on year. That follows the 1.0 percent quarterly decline and the 0.9 percent yearly drop.



Singapore will provide May data for non-oil domestic exports, which are predicted to have risen 4.7 percent on month and 16.0 percent on year. That follows the 8.8 percent monthly drop and the 6.0 percent yearly gain in April, which saw a trade surplus of SGD5.412 billion.



Singapore also will see Q1 unemployment figures; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.



The central bank in Taiwan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.125 percent.



China will see May numbers for house prices; in April, the house price index rose 4.8 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release May numbers for unemployment; in April, the jobless rate was 6.4 percent.



The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.



