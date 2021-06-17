

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 90 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,520-point plateau and it's looking at another red light for Thursday's trade.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation in reaction to the FOMC's monetary policy announcement. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply lower following losses from the resource stocks, while the financials and properties offered support.



For the day, the index dropped 38.23 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 3,518.33 after trading between 3,513.56 and 3,561.09. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 55.49 points or 2.32 percent to end at 2,332.41.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.19 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.65 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.30 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.46 percent, Bank of Communications was up 0.21 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 1.29 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 3.68 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plummeted 6.08 percent, Yanzhou Coal gathered 0.20 percent, PetroChina perked 1.53 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) increased 0.43 percent, Baoshan Iron retreated 1.16 percent, Gemdale improved 0.48 percent, Poly Developments spiked 1.66 percent and China Vanke advanced 0.81 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened mixed and flat on Wednesday, but they all headed firmly lower into the close.



The Dow sank 265.66 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 34,033.67, while the NASDAQ shed 33.17 points or 0.24 percent to end at 14,039.68 and the S&P 500 fell 22.89 points or 0.54 percent to close at 4,223.70.



The weakness on Wall Street came as the Fed's latest economic projections now point to an increase in interest rates in 2023.



The latest projections from Fed officials suggest interest rates will be increased to 0.6 percent in 2023 compared to previous projections indicating rates would remain at near-zero levels. Seven officials expect a rate hike as soon as 2022.



As expected, the Fed also maintained its target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent, where it has remained since last March. The Fed said it expects rates to remain at near-zero levels until labor market conditions reach maximum employment and inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.



Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled roughly flat on Wednesday, despite data showing a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up by $0.03 at $72.15 a barrel after peaking earlier at $72.99.



Closer to home, China will see May numbers for house prices later today; in April, the house price index rose 4.8 percent on year.



