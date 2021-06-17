

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) raised its full-year guidance for sales and EBITDA.



The company now expects full-year 2021 sales of around 5.5 billion euros compared to 4.69 billion euros reported last year. Previously, the company had assumed sales growth in the low double-digit percentage range.



The company now expects Group EBITDA for 2021 to be between 900 million euros and 1.1 billion euros. Previously, It had expected EBITDA to rise by 15 to 25 percent year-on-year. It reported EBITDA of 666 million euros in 2020.



For the second-quarter 2021, Wacker projects sales of around 1.5 billion euros and EBITDA between 300 million euros and 350 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WACKER CHEMIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de