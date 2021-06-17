

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said that it has extended the term of office for some of the members of its board of managing directors.



The German bank said that Bettina Orlopp will become Deputy Chairwoman of the Board with effect from 17 June 2021. It extended her appointment to the Board of Managing Directors by five years until June 2026 ahead of terms.



In addition, the appointment of Chief Operating Officer Joerg Hessenmueller was extended for a further five years until the end of 2026.



Additionally, Sabine Schmittroth will focus perspectively on her role as Labour Director. The human resources challenges presented by the restructuring already underway at Commerzbank make the Human Resources department more important than ever.



Sabine Schmittroth will pass on responsibility for the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, which she additionally assumed in autumn 2020. A process to fill the position on the Board of Managing Directors, which is important to the Bank's ongoing success, has been initiated.



