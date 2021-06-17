

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) reported that its preliminary first-quarter consolidated group operating result significantly decreased to about 49 million euros from previous year's 61 million euros.



Quarterly consolidated group revenues were about 1.75 billion euros, up from 1.67 billion euros.



For fiscal year 2021/22, the company still expects consolidated group revenues to be between 7.0 billion euros and 7.2 billion euros. Consolidated group operating result is still expected to come in between 300 million euros and 400 million euros.



