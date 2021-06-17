

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group commits to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions along its entire value chain by 2040. The company has submitted its net-zero commitment and 2030 interim targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the globally recognized, independent body for reviewing climate targets.



Validation of GEA's interim targets by SBTi is expected in the second half of 2021, confirming GEA's targets are aligned with the latest climate science and are effectively contributing to the 1.5 degrees Celsius target of the Paris Agreement.



The company has submitted ambitious interim science-based targets across all relevant scopes. Compared to the baseline year 2019, GEA aims to reduce GHG emissions from its own operations (Scopes 1 and 2) by 60 percent by 2030.



GEA aims to reduce GHG emissions from the customer use phase of its products (Scope 3) by 18 percent by 2030.



The company aims to gradually increase its share of renewable power to 100 percent within the next five years. GEA will make use of renewable energy certificates, extend its own green power generation and look into long-term power purchase agreements.



GEA noted that it will boost the energy efficiency of its global infrastructure with initiatives to modernize office buildings and production facilities, prioritizing the 29 most energy-intensive production sites covering 80 percent of total group wide energy consumption.



GEA said it will green its global fleet of about 4,300 company cars. A green mobility policy introduced today stipulates that all new incentive cars for GEA managers in Germany will be 100 percent electric. The company will invest in wall boxes at German GEA sites to support the rollout.



