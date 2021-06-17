

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - British restaurant company Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) reported Thursday that total UK accommodation sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were down 60.9 percent on a two-year basis from fiscal 2020, being the last financial period before the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.



Regarding the current trading, the company reported continued market outperformance in the UK, with strong leisure demand post May 17, when overnight leisure stays were permitted.



In its trading update for the 13 weeks to May 27, the company said its first-quarter Food and Beverage total sales were down 86.0 percent, reflecting the Government's lockdown restrictions that were in place for most of the quarter.



The company noted that 98 percent of UK hotels and restaurants are now open, with Premier Inn UK's total accommodation sales performance 11.0 percentage points ahead of the M&E market in the quarter.



The recorded very strong forward booking trends in tourist locations throughout the summer, and improved forward bookings across the majority of the rest of the estate, with the exception of airport locations and central London.



Looking ahead, the company said its outlook and guidance remain unchanged from April 27.



