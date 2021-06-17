

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L), on Thursday, announced the launch of its refreshed Sustainability strategy and reported new targets designed to accelerate sustainability performance.



The company now expected to achieve net zero in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and deliver a 10% biodiversity net gain from direct operations by 2025. Also, the company expects to send zero waste to landfill by 2025, and further raise global supply chain standards.



In addition, Spirax-Sarco projects to grow sales of products with quantifiable sustainability benefits, and to establish a £5 million fund to support inclusive access to education.



Group Chief Executive, Nicholas Anderson, said, 'The world's challenges are global and complex. By operating responsibly and working with our stakeholders to engineer a more efficient, safer and sustainable world, we aim to make a difference. Our new strategy has been developed with input from over 600 people, it is evidence-based and focuses on initiatives that will create lasting impact for us and the wider world...'



