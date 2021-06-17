

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) Thursday said it is confirming Peter Cunningham as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.



Peter, who will also join the Board as an executive director, has been serving the company as interim CFO since January 1, 2021.



Peter's career with Rio Tinto spans nearly 28 years, where he held several financial and non-financial leadership positions across in Australia and the UK.



'I look forward to Peter joining the Rio Tinto Board and know from experience that his deep understanding of Rio Tinto and commitment to disciplined capital allocation will serve shareholders well and enrich our Board discussions,' said Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson.



