

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports increased in May, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports rose by a real 2.6 percent month-on-month in May, after a 0.3 percent fall in April.



Imports fell 1.1 percent monthly in May, after a 1.3 percent increase in the previous month.



Exports of chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and precision instruments increased in May, while imports of jewelry and energy decreased.



In nominal terms, exports grew 3.5 percent in May and imports declined 1.6 percent.



The trade surplus increased to CHF 4.264 billion in May from CHF 3.305 billion in April.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports declined 11.9 percent year-on-year in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de