

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade balance swung to surplus in April, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 5.87 billion in April versus a deficit of EUR 1.117 billion in the same period last year. In March, the trade surplus was EUR 5.19 billion.



Exports accelerated 97.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 28.1 percent rise in March.



On an annual basis, imports surged 62.8 percent in April, following a 35.1 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, exports increased 3.4 percent and imports rose 1.9 percent in April.



Data also showed that import prices increased 0.9 percent monthly in April and grew 8.3 percent from a year ago.



