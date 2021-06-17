

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging company Sonoco Products Co. (SON) announced Thursday that it is expanding the recovery and recycling of scrap materials from the production of its iconic EnviroCan paper containers in the U.S. to be used as raw material at three of its uncoated recycled paperboard mills to produce new 100 percent recycled paperboard, with up to 85 percent post-consumer fiber.



Sonoco expects to divert from landfills approximately 3,300 tons of scrap materials annually from four of its U.S. paper container operations.



Sonoco currently is working with the Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment (ACE UK) to recycle its paper containers in the U.K. at its Stainland, paper mill, in West Yorkshire, U.K., to produce 100 percent recycled coreboard.



This is one of many steps Sonoco is taking to further its commitment to responsible material sourcing at its manufacturing operations.



This will also reduce wastes out of its operations and deliver on its 2025 commitment to increase the volume of packaging by weight that is recycled or caused to be recycled through Sonoco's recycling facilities and paper mills.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

