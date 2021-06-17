

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Wednesday reported 12433 new coronavirus infections, taking the national total to 33,498,511. This is lower than the 7-day average of 12819.



374 new deaths reported on the same day took the total COVID death toll in the country to 600,653, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 332.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 2,254, while Georgia recorded most deaths - 51 Wednesday.



Overall, California is the worst affected state in terms of both cases - 3,805,689 - and deaths - 63,227 - due to coronavirus infection.



A total of 28,616,495 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



The coronavirus test positivity rate across the nation has fallen to 2.6 percent.



A total of 312,640,143 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



More than 146 million people, or 44 percent of the US population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Thirteen states have fully vaccinated more than half their residents, says the CDC data released on Wednesday.



The US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that student ambassadors above 16 years will be recruited to help promote Covid-19 vaccination among fellow students.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

