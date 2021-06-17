

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Synthetic biology firm Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) announced Thursday that it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) for the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic medicine for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).



Under the terms of the agreement, Synlogic and Roche will collaborate to develop a Synthetic Biotic medicine addressing an undisclosed novel target in IBD.



At the conclusion of the research period, Roche will have the exclusive option to enter a licensing and collaboration agreement for further development and commercialization of the program.



