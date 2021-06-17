

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has selected Verizon Public Sector, a division of Verizon Communications, inc. (VZ), to deliver a next-generation, high-bandwidth, low-latency, Layer 2 wide area network in support of critical research. The contract is worth $495 million.



Verizon's solution includes switch, router, firewall and Edge Compute capabilities, connecting 200 different Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) laboratories and High Performance Computing (HPC) locations across the United States and beyond.



Verizon said its managed services solutions will create a next-generation user experience for research teams utilizing the DREN platform while also enhancing security across the network.



