

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Kite Pharma, a part of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), and biotechnology company Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. announced Thursday a strategic partnership to develop novel cell therapies across a variety of cancer targets. The partnership follows Kite's investment in Shoreline's recent Series A financing.



Under the terms of the agreement, Shoreline will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive additional payments totaling over $2.3 billion as well as royalties based on achievement of certain development and commercial milestones.



The collaboration will leverage Shoreline's deep expertise in iPSC differentiation and genetic reprogramming in combination with Kite's extensive cell therapy development, commercialization and manufacturing expertise to develop novel allogeneic candidates for a range of hematologic malignancies.



The collaboration will focus initially on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK targets, with Kite having an option to expand the collaboration to include an iPSC CAR Macrophage program for an undisclosed target to be selected post deal execution.



