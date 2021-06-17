

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Science and technology firm Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Aldevron, for a cash purchase price of approximately $9.6 billion. Danaher expects to finance the acquisition using cash on hand and/or proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper.



Aldevron manufactures high-quality plasmid DNA, mRNA, and proteins, serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers across research, clinical and commercial applications.



Following the completion of the acquisition, Aldevron will operate as a standalone operating company and brand within Danaher's Life Sciences segment. The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.



This acquisition will expand Danaher's capabilities into the important field of genomic medicine and help it support its customers and their critical mission to bring more life-saving therapies and vaccines to market faster.



