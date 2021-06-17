

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) has invested in drone delivery company DroneUp, with operations set to begin at a Bentonville store in the coming months.



Last year, the U.S. retail giant partnered with DroneUp to launch trial deliveries of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits.



Now, after safely completing hundreds of drone deliveries from Walmart stores, the retailer is making an investment in DroneUp to continue its work towards developing a scalable last mile delivery solution, Walmart said in a statement on Thursday.



In April, Walmart announced a similar investment in Cruise, an all-electric autonomous vehicle company.



