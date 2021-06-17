

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed mixed on Thursday as investors largely stayed cautious and remained reluctant to make significant moves after the Federal Reserve said it expects interest rates will be hiked in 2023, a year earlier than expected.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that projections for future rate increases should be 'taken with a big grain of salt' and reiterated that he believes that inflation is transitory.



Markets also digested the latest batch of economic data from the Euro area, and the monetary policy announcement from the Swiss National Bank.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended lower by 0.12%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.44%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.11% and 0.2%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI gained 0.24%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Turkey closed lower.



Czech Republic, Greece and Netherlands moved up, while Ireland and Spain ended flat.



Travel stocks found support after reports that Britain may allow those who are double vaccinated against Covid-19 to enjoy a foreign holiday without intrusive red tape.



Automakers advanced after industry data showed Europe's passenger car registrations increased sharply in May.



Passenger car sales advanced 53.4 percent year-on-year in May, after expanding 218.6 percent in April due to the low base of comparison, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said.



In the UK market, BT Group rallied 2.7%, Whitbread, IAG, Pershing Square Holdings, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Avast, Associated British Foods and Scottish Mortgage gained 1.3 to 2%.



Halma, Renishaw, Glencore, Anglo American Plc, Fresnillo, Polymetal International, Evraz, BHP Group and 3i Group lost 3 to 4.5%.



In the French market, Accor, Kering, STMicroElectronics, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Thales gained 1 to 1.6%.



Technip and ArcelorMittal both ended lower by over 3%. Atos, Faurecia and Valeo were the other prominent losers.



In Germany, MTU Aero Engines shares rose more than 4%. Merck and Allianz also closed notably higher, while Thyssenkrupp, RWE, HeidelbergCement and E.ON ended weak.



German biotech CureVac plunged 40%t after the company said its COVID-19 vaccine was only 47% effective in a late-stage trial.



Eurostat's final reading of the Eurozone consumer price inflation for May came in at 2% on an annual basis, as estimated earlier. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.3% month- on-month.



Eurozone's construction output declined 2.2% month-on-month in April after rising by 4.1% in the previous month, data form Eurostat showed.



Earlier today, the Swiss National Bank decided to maintain its expansionary monetary policy in order to ensure price stability and provide support to the economic recovery.



The bank repeated that it is willing to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, while taking the overall currency situation into consideration.



Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports increased by a real 2.6% month-on-month in May, after a 0.3% decline in April. Imports fell 1.1% monthly in May, after a 1.3% increase in the previous month.



In nominal terms, exports grew 3.5% in May and imports declined 1.6%. The trade surplus increased to CHF 4.264 billion in May from CHF 3.305 billion in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

